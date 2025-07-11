Police make arrest following disturbance in St. John’s

The RNC made an arrest after responding to a disturbance in St. John’s.

On Thursday, at approximately 3:30 p.m., police responded to a report of an assault in progress at a residence on Monroe Street. Responding officers were met outside of the home by a female with multiple physical injuries. A male believed to be involved in the event had fled the home on foot, however, was located nearby.

As a result of the investigation, 47-year-old Michael Pippy of St. John’s was charged with:

Assault

Assault with a weapon

Two counts of breaching a probation order

The accused was held in custody to appear in provincial court.