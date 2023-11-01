Police make arrest following break and enter at Gander business

Gander RCMP has arrested 29-year-old Carson Coates as a result of a break, enter and theft that occurred at Little Caesar’s Pizza on Roe Avenue. Just before midnight, police received an alarm notification of a break and enter in progress at the business. Police attended the scene immediately and observed that entry had been gained through damage to the exterior of the building. Property was stolen from inside the business.

Video surveillance was obtained and reviewed. A suspect was identified and located a short time later. Coates was arrested and charged with break and enter and failure to comply with a release order.