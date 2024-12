The RNC has made an arrest following an assault in Labrador City. On Saturday, at approximately 12:45 a.m., police responded to a report of a disturbance at a home on Cavendish Crescent.

As a result of the investigation, a 32-year-old female from Labrador City was charged with: assault causing bodily harm; property damage; assaulting a police officer; resisting arrest; and, breach of court order.