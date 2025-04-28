Police make arrest after weekend stabbing

The RNC has charged a youth following a stabbing in downtown St. John’s. Police responded to the George Street area around 3:45 a.m. Saturday where a large group of teenagers were observed fleeing the area on foot. Two male youth, aged 16 and 17, sustained injuries consistent with a stabbing and were transported to hospital for treatment. They have since been released.

Through the course of the investigation, officers were quickly able to identify and locate the person responsible. The 16-year-old male was located around 4:15 a.m. and taken into custody without incident. He was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. He was held for court.

This was a targeted event. Those involved were known to one another.

Anyone with information to assist the investigation is asked to call 709-729-8000.