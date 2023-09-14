Police looking for suspect in break, enter and theft

Bay Roberts RCMP is investigating a break, enter and theft that occurred at the South River Ultramar on the Conception Bay Highway during the early morning hours of Sep. 9. Police are looking to identify the suspect captured on surveillance footage.

Just before 7:00 a.m., police received the report of the break and enter. Inside the business, a locked cabinet was damaged and a large quantity of cigarettes was taken from inside the cabinet. Surveillance footage shows one suspect who fled the scene on foot and walked south along Route 70 just after 2:00 a.m. on Saturday.

The suspect is described as tall and slender and was wearing a black sweater, a black puffy vest with a hole in the right shoulder, black jogging pants, red sneakers with red laces and white soles, and white cotton work gloves. Anyone with any information about this crime, the location of the stolen cigarettes, or the identity of the suspect pictured here is asked to please contact Bay Roberts RCMP at 709-786-2118.

