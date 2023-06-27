News

Police looking for public’s help in locating stolen truck

By Web Team
Published on June 27, 2023 at 12:18 pm

Holyrood RCMP is investigating the theft of a GMC Sierra truck that was stolen while parked in an open area off of Salmonier Line. The theft happened sometime between 5:00 p.m. on Saturday and 8:00 p.m. on Sunday. The truck, a 2017 dark blue GMC Sierra 1500 with Newfoundland and Labrador Licence Plate CZP 415, had a steel tool box in the back.  A picture of the truck is attached.

The investigation is continuing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Holyrood RCMP at 709-229-3892 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers: #SayItHere 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Post Views: 110



Scroll to top