Police looking for missing man in Deer Lake

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding Tyler Decker of Deer Lake, who has not been heard from since Saturday.

He was last seen between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. at the Holiday Inn at 38 Bennett Drive in Deer Lake. Decker is 33 years old and 5-foot-6. Police are concerned for his safety and well being.

Anyone with information about Tyler Decker’s whereabouts are asked to contact the Deer Lake RCMP at 709-635-2173 or contact Crime Stoppers: #SayItHere 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com or use the P3Tips app.