Police look to identify driver of commercial truck that damaged another vehicle

Bay Roberts RCMP is seeking assistance from the public in identifying a commercial vehicle and its driver stemming from an incident that occurred on the Veterans Memorial Highway on the afternoon of Jan. 8.

At approximately 4:30 p.m. on Monday, a northbound pickup truck was heavily damaged while passing by a southbound commercial vehicle. A large quantity of ice and snow from the top of the commercial vehicle gave way and struck the front of the pickup truck, causing damage to the hood, windshield and roof. Thankfully, the driver of the pickup truck was uninjured. The commercial vehicle continued driving southbound on the highway without stopping.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident is asked to contact Bay Roberts RCMP at 709-786-2118. The investigation is continuing with ongoing efforts to identify the commercial vehicle and its driver.