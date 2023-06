In a media release sent overnight, the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (RNC) stated that 14 year old Melissa Morrell has been located and her safety has been confirmed. Morrell was last seen in St. John’s on June 2. An Amber Alert, which is no longer in effect, was issued late Thursday afternoon.

The RNC would like to thank the media and the general public for their assistance.

NTV News will have more information, when available.