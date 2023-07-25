Police issue warning about fentanyl in province

Police are warning the public of the presence of fentanyl in the community.

The RNC has received information related to the presence of fentanyl in illicit drugs in the province, specifically cocaine. The RNC has concerns for the safety of anyone who ingests or encounters illicit drugs, and warns of the life threatening consequences of ingesting fentanyl. A miniscule amount of this opioid substance could be a potentially fatal dose.

If you or someone you know is using illicit drugs, please ensure there is a naloxone kit close by. Please visit Naloxone Kit Distribution Sites – Health and Community Services (gov.nl.ca) to learn where to access a free naloxone kit in your community.

The RNC continues to investigate this matter, and ask that anyone with information please contact the RNC at 729-8000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can now provide information anonymously on the NL Crime Stoppers Website at www.nlcrimestoppers.com.