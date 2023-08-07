UPDATE: Man in custody after police respond to criminal threat in Happy Valley-Goose Bay

The RCMP operation in the White Crescent area of Happy Valley-Goose Bay has ended. Police have taken one man safely into custody. Residents may now leave their homes and return to normal activities. The RCMP thanks the public for their cooperation.
Original story:
The RCMP is responding to an active criminal threat in the White Crescent area of Happy Valley-Goose Bay. Residents are asked to remain inside, lock your doors, and stay away from windows. Updates will be provided as they become available.
NDP calling on government to do more to reduce harm from drug addictionBy Marykate O'Neill — 11 hours ago
NL NDP Leader Jim Dinn, MHA for St. John’s Centre, is calling on government to deal with the gaps in addiction supports, in harm reduction education, and take action before more people die from preventable drug overdoses.
“Families across the province are grieving after the spike in opioid related deaths. Our hearts go out to them as they live through these tragic loses,” said Dinn. “Advocates and families have called for better services for years. As recently as this week they have criticized government‘s response saying more needs to be done in harm reduction education. In addition, resources for mental healthcare are lacking and we need to implement community-based solutions,” said Dinn. “Distributing naloxone kits is one piece, but not all drug users are in bars. People need to know why these kits are necessary and where they can get them”.
“Government needs to be proactive and listen to workers and advocates who have been sounding the alarm.
“Many families are impacted by addiction,” said Dinn. “The province needs a focused effort on mental health and addictions. Providing naloxone kits in bars will not address the population who most need these lifesaving resources.
Recently Government released the Towards Recovery Report stamped with green checkmarks. However, it does not mention how harm reduction targets will be met.
“What measures are being put in place to ensure that these targets will continue to be met,” says Dinn.
NTV News will have more tonight at 6:00 on the NTV Evening Newshour.
Cleaning up ocean floor debris from Hurricane FionaBy Don Bradshaw — 5 hours ago
Along the province's southwest coast this month, cleaning up debris from the ocean floor left in the wake of Hurricane Fiona, the ripped through that region one year ago. NTV's Don Bradshaw has that story.
Province to phase out 1.6 km school bussing ruleBy Bailey Howard — 9 hours ago
In a month students and teachers will be back in the classroom but a question on many parents’ minds is how will their child get to school?
Today Premier Andrew Furey announced the province is taking steps to make student transportation more accessible by phasing out the 1.6 kilometre bussing rule. The phasing out will begin in September when 50 per cent of students will now be able to access a school bus regardless of where they live in proximity to their school. The other 50 per cent of schools will phase out the rule in September 2024.
The Premier was joined by the Minister of Education, Minister of Transportation and President of the NL Federation of School Councils at Hazelwood Elementary.
Education Minister Krista Lynn Howell added that enrolment numbers are on the rise again this year. Enrolment is set to surpass 64,000 for the 2023-24 school year.
In February the province cut ties with company Gladney's Bus Service who was providing transportation to more than 20 schools. Citywide and Parsons buses and drivers took part in today's announcement, but the province wouldn't speak on this issue.