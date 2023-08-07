Justice News

UPDATE: Man in custody after police respond to criminal threat in Happy Valley-Goose Bay

Posted: August 7, 2023 5:07 pm |
By Web Team


The RCMP operation in the White Crescent area of Happy Valley-Goose Bay has ended. Police have taken one man safely into custody. Residents may now leave their homes and return to normal activities. The RCMP thanks the public for their cooperation.

Original story:

The RCMP is responding to an active criminal threat in the White Crescent area of Happy Valley-Goose Bay.  Residents are asked to remain inside, lock your doors, and stay away from windows. Updates will be provided as they become available.

