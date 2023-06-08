Police issue Amber Alert for missing teenager Melissa Morrell

The RNC issued an amber alert Thursday for a missing 14-year-old girl from St. John’s.

Police are actively searching for Melissa Morrell in what they are now calling an abduction. The abductor is believed to be known to Melissa, but not known to police at this time.

Melissa morrell is described as five feet tall, with a medium build, and light brown hair and eyes.

She was last seen in St. John’s at approximately 11 a.m. on June 2 and may have been travelling to Port aux Basques.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911. Updates will be provided as they become available.