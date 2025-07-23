Police investigating weekend attack in west-end park

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (RNC) Major Crime Unit are investigating an assault that occurred on Sunday, July 20th, in St. John’s.

On the morning of Wednesday, July 23rd the RNC received a report of an assault that occurred in Bowring Park, near the soccer field, around 11:30 a.m. on July 20th, 2025. A female sustained physical injuries after she was attacked by a male not known to her.

The male is described to be at least 6′ tall, skinny, and approximately 160 lbs. At the time he was shirtless, wearing jean shorts with a black shirt tucked into the back of his shorts, and black work boots. He was last seen running into a wooded area nearby.

Investigators are seeking any information that may assist, including video footage (CCTV, dash camera, cell phone) between 10:30 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. on July 20th, near the area of Bowring Park. Anyone who has information to assist is asked to contact the RNC at 709-729-8000.

The RNC have increased presence in the area and the investigation is ongoing. Please report suspicious activity to the RNC immediately, and report crimes in progress by calling 911.