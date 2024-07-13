Police investigating weapons offense; seeking any video footage that may help

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is investigating a weapons offence that occurred on Topsail Road in St. John’s. On Thursday, just before 6 p.m., officers responded to multiple reports of gunshots from a vehicle travelling on Topsail Road in the area of Brookfield Road and Burgeo Street. Two vehicles had sustained damage as a result, with no injuries reported.

Witnesses described the male operator of the suspect vehicle as a heavy-set East Indian male who was driving a white BMW sedan with red trim. He was said to be travelling with an East Indian female in the passenger seat. The suspect vehicle was not located in the area by responding officers.

The RNC is seeking any information connected to the event, including any video footage that may assist the investigation. Any detail that helps provide a timeline of the suspect vehicle’s activity before and after the time of the incident is of value to investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RNC at 709-729-8000.