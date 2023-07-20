Police determine no weapons offence in downtown St. John’s

Police have determined there was no weapons offence in progress after cordoning off an area of downtown St. John’s Thursday afternoon.
The area is now accessible to residents and traffic. The investigation into the report remains active. The parties involved are believed to be known to each other.
Police were actively investigating a report of a weapons offence in the area of Cabot Street and Goodview Street.
The RNC had et up containment, closing access to the area during the investigation.
RCMP arrest man after issuing Emergency Alert in CarbonearBy Ben Cleary — 31 mins ago
RCMP say a man has been arrested in relation to a weapons offence. RCMP thanks the public for the tips received and residents can resume normal activities. There is no risk to public safety.
Earlier: Harbour Grace RCMP are searching for a man reported to be carrying a firearm in Carbonear. Additional police resources have been deployed to the area with a safety perimeter in place. Police say the man may now be at a home on O’Driscoll’s Lane in Carbonear.Residents in the area are asked to remain inside their homes. The man, who is believed to be wearing a maroon shirt and black shorts, may be in a silver four door Honda Civic. Earlier this morning, public was asked to stay away from the area of Valley Road in Carbonear, near the College of the North Atlantic and the Carbonear pool.
There will be updates as they become available. NTV's Ben Cleary will be live in NTV Newsday with the latest information.
Update: Serious crash closes portion of Outer Ring Road; RNC seeking informationBy Earl Noble — 3 weeks ago
A single-vehicle crash on the Outer Ring Road late Monday afternoon sent one person to hospital with serious injuries and closed a portion of the busy highway. Police are looking for anyone with information.
The crash happened shortly before 5:00 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of the road, between Aberdeen Avenue and Logy Bay Road. The driver of an eastbound Hyundai SUV, red in colour, lost control of the car, swerving into the ditch and rolling over multiple times. The vehicle came to rest back on the roadway, leaving a trail of debris in its path. The car sustained extensive damage.
The passenger of the car, a twenty-six year old female, was ejected from the vehicle and subsequently taken to hospital with serious injuries. The driver or the car left the scene of the crash on foot. A search by officers with the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (RNC), including Police Dog Services, ensued. The RNC stated roughly two hours after the collision that the driver of the vehicle had been located nearby. As a result, a thirty-seven year old male was placed under arrest in connection with a warrant on an unrelated matter.
It is unknown if the driver suffered any injuries, or if any additional charges will be laid.
The RNC closed the eastbound lanes of the road past Aberdeen Avenue for about three hours to investigate.
The RNC are looking for anyone with information or dashcam footage in the area of the Trans Canada Highway leading up to the time of the crash.
The RNC requests that anyone with information to assist this investigation contact the RNC at 709-729-8000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can now provide information anonymously on the NL Crime Stoppers Website at www.nlcrimestoppers.com or use the P3Tips app #SayItHere
NTV News will have more information as it becomes available.
Earlier story:
A serious crash has closed the eastbound lanes of the Outer Ring Road, east of the Aberdeen Avenue exit. One person has been taken to hospital in serious condition.
NTV News will have more information as it becomes available.
‘You could’ve killed someone,’ judge tells woman jailed for arsonBy Rosie Mullaley — 36 mins ago
ST. JOHN’S — A woman who set her friends’ apartment on fire with a family of four living upstairs begged the judge for another chance today.
But provincial court Judge James Walsh said Breonnah Perchard had run out of chances and what she did was too serious not to warrant jail time.
On Nov. 16, 2019, Perchard walked into her friend’s empty Mount Pearl apartment, turned on a pot of fat on the stove and used it to set papers on fire. Within minutes, the apartment was ablaze.
She admitted she had done it for revenge because she was angry with her friends for taking her debit card earlier that day.
But what the judge couldn’t overlook was that the owners of the house, a family of four, lived upstairs.
While there were no injuries, there was extensive damage to the house.
Perchard was charged with arson and released on bail. However, when she missed four consecutive court dates over an eight-month period, the judge issued a warrant for her arrest. She was taken into custody Sunday. She pleaded guilty to arson and failing to attend court.
When she testified at her sentencing hearing today, Perchard said she was dealing with personal issues, including the death of her grandfather, a prior abusive relationship and her deteriorating mental health. She said she plans to go to college in September. She apologized for skipping court dates and cried as she asked the judge for another chance to prove she could abide by court rules if given a conditional sentence.
However, Judge Walsh said there was no accounting for the fact that Perchard put the lives of a family, as well as firefighters, at risk without just cause. He said he wasn’t convinced she has insight into the seriousness of what she did.
In the end, he sentenced Perchard to just under two years in jail, with two years’ probation. He suggested she participate in counselling and programming while serving her time at the Correctional Centre for Women in Clarenville.
“I hope you learned your lesson,” Judge Walsh said.
“I did,” Perchard replied.
“You could’ve killed someone,” Walsh said.
“I know,” she said.Post Views: 36