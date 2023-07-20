Justice News

Police determine no weapons offence in downtown St. John’s

By Web Team
Published on July 20, 2023 at 3:43 pm

Police have determined there was no weapons offence in progress after cordoning off an area of downtown St. John’s Thursday afternoon.

The area is now accessible to residents and traffic. The investigation into the report remains active. The parties involved are believed to be known to each other.

Police were actively investigating a report of a weapons offence in the area of Cabot Street and Goodview Street.

The RNC had et up containment, closing access to the area during the investigation.

