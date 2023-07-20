Police determine no weapons offence in downtown St. John’s

One person was sent to hospital with serious injuries following a single-vehicle crash on the Outer Ring Road on Monday afternoon. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

A single-vehicle crash on the Outer Ring Road late Monday afternoon sent one person to hospital with serious injuries and closed a portion of the busy highway. Police are looking for anyone with information.

The crash happened shortly before 5:00 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of the road, between Aberdeen Avenue and Logy Bay Road. The driver of an eastbound Hyundai SUV, red in colour, lost control of the car, swerving into the ditch and rolling over multiple times. The vehicle came to rest back on the roadway, leaving a trail of debris in its path. The car sustained extensive damage.

The passenger of the car, a twenty-six year old female, was ejected from the vehicle and subsequently taken to hospital with serious injuries. The driver or the car left the scene of the crash on foot. A search by officers with the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (RNC), including Police Dog Services, ensued. The RNC stated roughly two hours after the collision that the driver of the vehicle had been located nearby. As a result, a thirty-seven year old male was placed under arrest in connection with a warrant on an unrelated matter.

It is unknown if the driver suffered any injuries, or if any additional charges will be laid.

The RNC closed the eastbound lanes of the road past Aberdeen Avenue for about three hours to investigate.

The RNC are looking for anyone with information or dashcam footage in the area of the Trans Canada Highway leading up to the time of the crash.

The RNC requests that anyone with information to assist this investigation contact the RNC at 709-729-8000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can now provide information anonymously on the NL Crime Stoppers Website at www.nlcrimestoppers.com or use the P3Tips app #SayItHere

A serious crash has closed the eastbound lanes of the Outer Ring Road, east of the Aberdeen Avenue exit. One person has been taken to hospital in serious condition.

NTV News will have more information as it becomes available.