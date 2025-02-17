Police investigating vehicle arson in Piccadilly, seeks public’s assistance

Bay St. George RCMP is investigating an arson that occurred in Piccadilly shorty after midnight today.

Shortly after 12:30 a.m. on Monday, police were called to the parking lot of the Our Lady of Fatima Catholic church on the Main Road in Piccadilly where a truck was on fire. Firefighters attended the scene and extinguished the blaze, which completely destroyed the vehicle. Evidence gathered at the scene suggests that the fire was intentionally set. A set of footprints was observed in the snow that led from the vehicle and continued into a wooded area behind the church. The footprints eventually led back onto the Main Road where it is believed the suspect was picked up by a motorist.

The investigation is continuing.