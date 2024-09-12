Police investigating two overnight home invasions in Stephenville

Bay St. George RCMP is investigating two home invasions that occurred overnight on Sept. 11 in Stephenville.

Shortly before 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday, police received a report of a home invasion on Gallant Street. Three men broke through the front door of the home and entered the property. They were alarmed by a dog inside the home and departed without further incident.

Approximately a half an hour later, three masked men forced entry into a residence on Woodland Drive, demanded drugs and assaulted an occupant of the home with a metal pipe. The victim suffered minor injuries.

Police suspect these two incidents are related and involve the same three individuals. One of suspects was wearing an orange hoodie with a black face mask. The investigation is continuing.

Bay St. George RCMP asks area residents to check all available surveillance footage for any suspicious activities or possible sightings of these three individuals. Additionally, police are looking to obtain information on any vehicles that may have been traveling in these areas during the time of the crimes.

Police ask that all information be reported to the detachment (709-643-2118). To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers: 1-800-222-8477.