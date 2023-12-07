Police investigating theft of vehicle in Old Perlican; vehicle recovered with damage

Harbour Grace RCMP is investigating a theft of a vehicle from a residential property in Old Perlican that occurred sometime overnight between the evening of Dec. 4-5.

On Tuesday morning, police received the report of the theft of a 2007 black Acura TL car. While responding to the theft, police received a report of an abandoned vehicle matching the description of the stolen vehicle parked on the side of the road in Lower Island Cove. Officers attended and confirmed the abandoned vehicle was the vehicle stolen from Old Perlican. The car had front end damage, its hood was being held on by a bungee cord and its bumper was missing.

The investigation is continuing to determine the person(s) responsible for the theft and damage to the vehicle. Anyone having information is asked to contact Harbour Grace RCMP at 709-596-5014 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers: 1-800-222-8477.