Bay Roberts RCMP is investigating the theft of a utility trailer which was stolen while parked in a wooded area near Cat Hills Road in Bay Roberts. On Sept. 22, police received the report of the theft which is believed to have happened recently. The investigation is continuing.

Anyone with knowledge of this crime or the current location of the trailer is asked to contact Bay Roberts RCMP at 709-786-2118 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers: 1-800-222-8477.