Police investigating theft of outboard motor from local tour operator

Bonavista RCMP is investigating the recent theft of an outboard motor and is seeking assistance from the public. On Tuesday, police responded to a call from a local tourism operator who reported the theft of the engine from a tour boat while it was being stored on Station Road in Bonavista. The theft is believed to have occurred sometime within the past two weeks.

The outboard motor is described as a 225 hp Yamaha engine.

The investigation is continuing. Anyone having information about this crime or the current location of the outboard motor is asked to contact Bonavista RCMP at 709-468-7333. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers: #1-800-222-8477.