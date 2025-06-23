Police investigating theft of boat and trailer from St. Vincent’s

Ferryland RCMP is investigating the theft of a boat and trailer that occurred earlier this month in St. Vincent’s. On June 17, police received the report that a 2010 blue and white Tahoe pleasure craft boat and a 2010 blue Tahoe boat trailer were stolen from a residential property in St. Vincent’s. It is believed that the theft occurred on the afternoon of Thursday, June 12. A blue Ford F-150 was seen towing a boat of a matching description out of the community in the direction of the Trans-Canada Highway.

The investigation is continuing. Anyone having information about the individual(s) responsible for this theft or the current location of the stolen property is asked to contact Ferryland RCMP at 709-432-2440.