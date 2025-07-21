Police investigating theft of all-terrain vehicle and trailer; seeks public’s assistance

Bay St. George RCMP is investigating the theft of an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) and trailer that was stolen from a property near Stephenville Crossing during the overnight hours of July 13.

The ATV is a red, 2014 Can-Am Outlander Max XT quad. The trailer is a sliver 2023 Load Right Sea Doo trailer. The theft occurred overnight on July 13, near Gut Bridge, just outside Stephenville Crossing.

Anyone having information about this crime, the individual responsible or the current location of the stolen property is asked to contact Bay St. George RCMP at 709- 643-2118.