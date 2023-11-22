Police investigating theft at work site

Bonavista RCMP are investigating a theft at a commercial work site on Stock Cove Access Road between Port Rexton and Knight’s Cove between Nov. 10-13. About 2,000 litres of diesel was stolen, along with oil, antifreeze, various hand tools and gas cans. Police say residents may have seen activity in the area related to the crime. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or crime stoppers.
