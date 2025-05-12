Police investigating suspicious fire on west coast

The RNC is requesting the public’s help with the investigation of a suspicious fire in Frenchman’s Cove.

At 3:20 a.m. today, police responded to a report of a structure fire on MacDonald Road. Officers observed a shed on a residential property that had sustained significant fire and smoke damage. The fire is believed to be suspicious, and the investigation is ongoing.

The RNC is asking anyone with information, or any video footage (CCTV or dash cam) from the area between 2 a.m. and 3:20 a.m. to please contact the RNC at 709-637-4100.