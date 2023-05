Police have confirmed there was a suspicious death in downtown St. John’s overnight, in the area of Sebastian Ct. The incident is believed to have occurred around 1:30 a.m.

Investigators were on the scene of the incident this morning. Police say it is not believed to be a random event. The investigation is ongoing, and police say they will provide further details as information becomes available.

The @RNC_PoliceNL are on scene of a serious overnight incident in Sebastian Ct, downtown. Will have more information as it becomes available. #nltraffic @NTVNewsNL pic.twitter.com/0MrgvsoufW — Earl Noble (@Noble41) April 30, 2023