Police investigating stolen vehicle in New Perlican

NDP Leader Jim Dinn wants the province to explain why Ukrainians are facing uncertainty regarding their current housing situation.

“Many newcomer Ukrainians have contacted us this week, panicking because they have received a letter giving them just two weeks to find alternative housing,” said Dinn. “They have been searching for homes since arriving in the province and have been unable to find places in the current housing market. They and their families have nowhere to move.”

Dinn says representatives of the ANC confirmed letters were sent to people who have found employment. However, the NDP says people cannot afford housing on minimum wage salaries. “These

Ukrainians are facing homelessness. Government has put them in this situation,” says Dinn.

The NDP says government knew in March 2022 when it set up its Ukrainian Family Support desk and in

May of the same year when it welcomed the first planeload of Ukrainian refugees, that there

was already a housing crisis brewing and it did little to find long-term solutions. “Government invited Ukrainians to come to our province a year and a half ago, and have

consistently ignored the housing crunch,” Dinn said. “We cannot now heartlessly evict

newcomers into this market where many people are struggling to find affordable housing.”

