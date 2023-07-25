Police investigating stolen vehicle in New Perlican

The RCMP is asking the public for assistance in locating a stolen Jeep Compass, taken from a residential driveway in New Perlican over the weekend. Police received a report early on Saturday afternoon of the stolen SUV, believed to have been taken from the driveway of a home on Main Road in New Perlican sometime between 3:30 p.m. on Friday, July 21 and 5:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 22. The SUV is a grey 2014 Jeep Compass with Newfoundland and Labrador license plate, HZP 064.
Anyone with information about this crime or the current whereabouts of the stolen SUV is asked to contact Harbour Grace RCMP at (709) 596-5014. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Police are warning the public of the presence of fentanyl in the community.
The RNC has received information related to the presence of fentanyl in illicit drugs in the province, specifically cocaine. The RNC has concerns for the safety of anyone who ingests or encounters illicit drugs, and warns of the life threatening consequences of ingesting fentanyl. A miniscule amount of this opioid substance could be a potentially fatal dose.
If you or someone you know is using illicit drugs, please ensure there is a naloxone kit close by. Please visit Naloxone Kit Distribution Sites – Health and Community Services (gov.nl.ca) to learn where to access a free naloxone kit in your community.
The RNC continues to investigate this matter, and ask that anyone with information please contact the RNC at 729-8000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can now provide information anonymously on the NL Crime Stoppers Website at www.nlcrimestoppers.com.
NDP Leader Jim Dinn wants the province to explain why Ukrainians are facing uncertainty regarding their current housing situation.
“Many newcomer Ukrainians have contacted us this week, panicking because they have received a letter giving them just two weeks to find alternative housing,” said Dinn. “They have been searching for homes since arriving in the province and have been unable to find places in the current housing market. They and their families have nowhere to move.”
Dinn says representatives of the ANC confirmed letters were sent to people who have found employment. However, the NDP says people cannot afford housing on minimum wage salaries. “These
Ukrainians are facing homelessness. Government has put them in this situation,” says Dinn.
The NDP says government knew in March 2022 when it set up its Ukrainian Family Support desk and in
May of the same year when it welcomed the first planeload of Ukrainian refugees, that there
was already a housing crisis brewing and it did little to find long-term solutions. “Government invited Ukrainians to come to our province a year and a half ago, and have
consistently ignored the housing crunch,” Dinn said. “We cannot now heartlessly evict
newcomers into this market where many people are struggling to find affordable housing.”
NTV's David Salter is covering the story and will have more on the NTV Evening Newshour.
In a bid to attract new investment that supports innovation, economic development and diversification, the province has announced details of a new Job Accelerator and Growth Program. The program will incentivize qualified, established, profitable companies to establish and grow in Newfoundland and Labrador.
“We welcome investments and incentives that help businesses in our province build and grow. This program will provide support to businesses who are already contributing significantly to our economy and community by giving them additional support to expand and attract talent,” says AnnMarie Boudreau, CEO of St. John’s Board of Trade. “Whether it’s investing in new technologies, recruiting, developing new products and services, or expanding to new markets – we hope this program gives NL-based businesses an advantage they need to compete and succeed.”
The application-based program provides qualified companies with a payroll rebate of 10 per cent for each incremental job created. A further five per cent is added for the hiring of a recent graduate in the province or a new resident to the province from another jurisdiction with priority skills that are in limited supply in Newfoundland and Labrador. In return, the applicant must agree to create at least 20 incremental jobs over a three-year period with a minimum average salary of $50,000, and must demonstrate a long-term commitment to the province in the form of capital or other investment.
The Job Accelerator and Growth program provides Newfoundland and Labrador with a competitive advantage compared to other jurisdictions offering similar incentives to attract companies and investments.
This program is in alignment with the provincial government’s population growth strategies and will help to attract and retain companies that employ recent graduates, individuals with priority skills, and newcomers to increase the magnitude and capabilities of the local labour force.
NTV's Bailey Howard is covering the story and will have more on the NTV Evening Newshour.