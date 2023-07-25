Justice News

Police investigating stolen vehicle in New Perlican

By Web Team
Published on July 25, 2023 at 12:10 pm


The RCMP is asking the public for assistance in locating a stolen Jeep Compass, taken from a residential driveway in New Perlican over the weekend. Police received a report early on Saturday afternoon of the stolen SUV, believed to have been taken from the driveway of a home on Main Road in New Perlican sometime between 3:30 p.m. on Friday, July 21 and 5:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 22. The SUV is a grey 2014 Jeep Compass with Newfoundland and Labrador license plate, HZP 064.

Anyone with information about this crime or the current whereabouts of the stolen SUV is asked to contact Harbour Grace RCMP at (709) 596-5014. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Post Views: 57



Scroll to top