Police investigating second break and enter at CRB Supermarket and Deli this week

Sheshatshiu RCMP is investigating an overnight break and enter that occurred at CRB Supermarket and Deli early this morning. This is the second break-in at this business this week with the first on Sunday night.

Shortly before 1:00 a.m. today, police responded to an alarm sounding at the business in North West River. For the second time this week, suspect(s) forced entry into the building by smashing a side window. This time, the interior of the business and contents were extensively damaged.

Both investigations are continuing. Anyone with information about this crime or the identity of any suspects is asked to contact Sheshatshiu RCMP at 709-497-8700.