Police investigating robbery at Irving Big Stop gas pumps, man arrested

Deer Lake RCMP is investigating an armed robbery that occurred at the gas pumps of the Irving Big Stop gas station on May 29. Twenty-six-year-old Bobby Sheppard was arrested and is charged with multiple criminal offences.

Shortly after 3:00 a.m. on Thursday, police responded to an alarm that was activated by an employee at the Deer Lake Irving Big Stop on the Trans-Canada Highway. While on route to the scene, police learned that a robbery had occurred outside the business. The investigation determined that the robbery occurred inside a vehicle that was parked at the gas pump and involved occupants of the vehicle. The suspect, who was identified as Bobby Sheppard, allegedly held the driver at knifepoint, robbed the victim of personal property, slashed one of the vehicle’s tires and fled the area prior to police arrival.

Sheppard was located a short time later at a residence and was arrested without incident. He appears in court today and is charged with the following criminal offences:

Robbery

Possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose

Mischief under $5,000.00 – damaged to property

Assault with weapon

Failure to comply with a release order

Failure to comply with a probation order

The investigation is continuing.