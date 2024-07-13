Police investigating residential fire in Natuashish

Fire crews are tackling fires at two RCMP apartments in Natuashish. Torngat Mountains MHA Lela Evans posted to X (formerly Twitter) at 10 a.m. this morning, adding “As bad as the loss of 2 houses are for the community, it is even scarier to think about what can happen if fire spreads. The earth is so dry that any fire has the potential to destroy a lot quickly.”

RCMP say they are currently investigating residential fires which began this morning and destroyed multiple properties that housed RCMP employees in Natuashish.

The fires have been extinguished and there were no injuries. Police say the incident was not related to the active wildfires in Labrador West.

Arrangements are currently in progress to secure temporary accommodations for impacted employees to facilitate the continuation of RCMP services in the area.

Aaron Pqker took this photo just a few minutes ago in Natuashish.

“Sad to see this .. 5 units gone in an hour … the wind is strong this morning.. everyone is ok” pic.twitter.com/gnMPTPd2hi — Lela Evans (@LelaEvansNL) July 13, 2024