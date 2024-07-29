Police investigating residential arson in Boswarlos, man arrested

A 41-year-old man was arrested on July 27 by Bay St. George RCMP in relation to a residential arson that occurred in Boswarlos. Shortly before 4:00 a.m. on Saturday, police received a report of a fire at an unoccupied residence on Main Street. At the scene, the man, who failed to identify himself, was arrested for arson. He was later identified and is set to appear in court in September. The structure was a total loss.

