Police investigating report of St. Bernard’s youth approached by suspicious man

Burin Peninsula RCMP is investigating after receiving a report last evening that a youth in St. Bernard’s was approached by a suspicious man in a SUV who offered him a popsicle and invited him into his vehicle.

The youth was fishing at Big Pond in the community at approximately 7:00 p.m. when the unknown man drove up and stopped. The man, whose accent made the boy believe he is not from the area, is described as approximately 50 years of age with a tanned complexion, brown hair and very short facial hair.

The SUV is described as white, possibly a Mitsubishi Outlander, and has the letters “JE” at the end of the license plate number. The youth was unharmed and ran home and reported the incident to a parent, who then contacted police.

Burin Peninsula RCMP is seeking dash cam footage or surveillance video that may have captured the vehicle in the general area. Anyone with information that may be helpful to the investigation is asked to contact Burin Peninsula RCMP at 709-279-3001.