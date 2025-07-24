Police investigating moose vehicle collision on TCH

Deer Lake RCMP is investigating a moose-vehicle collision that occurred Tuesday evening and resulted in a woman being sent to hospital with serious injuries.

On Tuesday, July 22, police responded to a serious injury collision on the Trans-Canada Highway (TCH), near St. Judes, involving a passenger vehicle with two occupants and a moose. Both occupants of the vehicle sustained injuries in the collision. One of those occupants, a 20-year-old woman, was transported to hospital with serious injuries.