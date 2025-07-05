Police investigating indecent act, request public’s assistance

Bay St. George RCMP is investigating an indecent act that took place in a Stephenville area park on June 26. Any witnesses or those with possible video footage are asked to contact police.

On June 26, at approximately 2:30 p.m., police responded to a report of a man exposing himself in Blanche Brooke Park. The man was estimated to be in his 60s with grey hair, and was wearing brown or khaki clothing.

The investigation is ongoing, and police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the man.

Any witnesses to this event, or anyone with video footage capturing someone matching this description are asked to call Bay St. George RCMP at 709-643-2118. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers: #SayItHere 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com or use the P3Tips app.