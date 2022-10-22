Police investigating home invasion involving a machete in Grand Falls-Windsor

Police are investigating a home invasion involving a machete in Grand Falls-Windsor on Wednesday morning.

Shortly before 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, occupants of the home were startled when a masked individual armed with a machete forced entry into the apartment and demanded jewellery. One occupant hid while the other was threatened by the suspect who eventually departed with a quantity of jewellery. The occupants of the home were uninjured.

The suspect, who is described as being approximately 6 feet tall and of a muscular build, departed in a white 4-door pick up truck, possibly a Dodge.

Anyone having information about this crime is asked to contact Grand Falls-Windsor RCMP at 709-489-2121 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers: #SayItHere 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com