Police investigating home invasion in Wareham, seeks public’s assistance

New-Wes-Valley RCMP is investigating a home invasion that occurred earlier this week at a residence in Wareham. Sometime near the midnight hour between June 5-6, two masked men entered a residence on JW Pickersgill Boulevard in Wareham. One of the men pointed a handgun at the loan occupant while making demands. The suspects stole a small black safe from inside the residence which contained a quantity of cash.

Both suspects were wearing face masks and each is described as being between the ages of 30-40 years old, approximately 200 pounds, taller than 5 feet 9 inches in height, and of slim builds. They left the area in a vehicle, possibly a hatchback or SUV.

The crime was reported to police a number of hours later on June 6. The victim of the crime was uninjured. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact New-Wes-Valley RCMP at 709-536-2419 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers: #SayItHere 1-800-222-8477.