Police investigating head-on collision in Labrador

The RNC is investigating a head-on collision in Labrador West.

At approximately 6:45 a.m. on Saturday, police responded to the area of the Trans-Labrador Highway, west of Labrador City near the Bloom Lake tracks. Responding officers located two vehicles that had been involved in a head-on collision. The operators of both vehicles were transported to hospital for treatment of injuries. The collision scene was held for further investigation by RNC collision analysts.

Due to the extent of injuries, the operator of one of the vehicles involved, a 60-year-old female from Quebec, was later airlifted to a hospital in Quebec. The Trans-Labrador Highway from Labrador City to Quebec is now fully accessible to traffic.

The RNC is seeking any witnesses or video footage (CCTV, dash-camera, cell phone) from the area between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. on Saturday. Anyone with information to assist the investigation to contact the Labrador West RNC at 709-944-7602.