Police investigating following temporary lockdown at Brother Rice, Holy Heart High School

Students at Brother Rice Junior High School and Holy Heart High School were sent into a lockdown this afternoon after concerns of a noxious substance being sprayed at a student outside during lunch hour.

The RNC and the a spokesperson for the English School District confirm a secure school incident took place at around the lunch hour today, but it was lifted by 2:00 p.m., in time for students to finish their day.

The investigation is now with the RNC. Anyone with further information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Police also responded to A.P. Low Primary School in Labrador City today. They say the investigation into the incident is ongoing, however there is no risk to public safety.