Police investigating fatal moose vehicle collision on Route 73

In the early morning hours of Sunday, July 27, Whitbourne RCMP responded to report of a moose-vehicle collision on Tilton-New Harbour Barrens (Route 73). The driver and lone occupant of the vehicle, a 19-year-old man traveling for work, was pronounced deceased on scene by emergency medical services personnel.

A RCMP Traffic Service Collision Analyst attended the scene. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has been engaged.

This is the third serious moose-vehicle collision in the province this month, and the second fatality.