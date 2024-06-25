Police investigating fatal crash on TCH near Port Blandford

A 64-year-old man is dead following a single-vehicle crash on the Trans-Canada Highway near Port Blandford on Monday.

Police received a call just after 10:00 a.m., reporting that a vehicle had left the roadway and rolled over onto the side of the highway. The driver, who was the lone occupant, was located outside the vehicle with severe injuries. He was transported to the G.B. Cross Memorial Hospital in Clarenville where he succumbed to his injuries. Police have established that he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The investigation is continuing.