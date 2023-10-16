Police investigating fatal crash on Route 210

a 57-year-old man is dead after his truck crashed into a ditch on Friday afternoon. He was the lone occupant of the vehicle. Burin Peninsula RCMP received the call reporting an overturned vehicle in the ditch on Route 210, south of Grand Bank. The driver was transported to hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and an RCMP collision reconstructionist have been engaged. The investigation is continuing.