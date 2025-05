A man has died as a result of injuries sustained in a motor-vehicle collision in St. John’s this week.

Around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday, the RNC responded to the Trans-Canada Highway following a single-vehicle rollover between the Topsail Road and Thorburn Road exits. There was significant damage to the vehicle. The 43-year-old male driver was rushed to hospital where he has since succumbed to his injuries.

Anyone with information to assist the investigation is asked to contact the RNC at 709-729-8000.