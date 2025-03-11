Police investigating fatal accident on Trans-Labrador Highway

A 61-year-old female operating one of the vehicles involved in the collision, which occurred on Feb 22, has succumbed to her injuries in a hospital in Quebec City. Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle collision on the Trans-Labrador Highway, between Labrador City and Quebec, just before 7 a.m. on February 22.

RNC collision analysts request that anyone with information to assist, or any video footage (CCTV or dash-cam) in the area in the lead up to the collision, please contact the RNC.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RNC at 709-944-7602. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.