Police investigating disturbance involving youth in Mount Pearl

Police are investigating a disturbance involving youth in Mount Pearl.

On Monday at around 1 p.m., the RNC responded to a report of a disturbance that had just occurred near Mount Pearl Senior High. They say it happened just before noon near the school in a tunnel, which runs under Moores Drive under Ruth Avenue in Mount Pearl.

The investigation in to the event is active, and investigators are seeking any witnesses or video footage related to the event.

The RNC requests that anyone with information to assist this investigation contact the RNC at 729-8000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can now provide information anonymously on the NL Crime Stoppers Website at www.nlcrimestoppers.com or use the P3Tips app #SayItHere.