Happy Valley-Goose Bay RCMP is investigating break and enters that resulted in thefts and significant damage to multiple residential units at 35 White Crescent in Happy Valley-Goose Bay (Mom’s Place) sometime overnight between Jan. 30-31.

Six apartments were ransacked by the suspect(s) and damages are believed to be in excess of $200,000, including multiple broken windows, severed water lines and broken toilets. In addition, items were stolen from the properties, including televisions.