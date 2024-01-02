Police investigating armed robbery at Circle K Irving on TCH in Gander

Gander RCMP is investigating an armed robbery that occurred early this morning at the Circle K Irving located on the Trans-Canada Highway in Gander. Shortly before 4:00 a.m., a man wearing a face mask entered the store and approached the counter with some merchandise. He walked behind the counter, presented a knife and demanded money from the cashier. The suspect left the store with a quantity of cash and cigarettes. He was last seen heading towards the back of a nearby business. The cashier was uninjured.

The man was wearing a camouflage coat, grey pants, black footwear, gloves, a ball cap and had a hood up over his head. The investigation is continuing.