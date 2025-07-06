Police investigating apparent hit-and-run crash in St. John’s

Police are investigating following a single-vehicle crash overnight after which two people were seen running from the scene.

The incident happened shortly before 12:30 a.m. on Sunday. Emergency crews responded to Moss Heather Drive following the crash, which knocked a light pole from its base and caused a loss of power to several homes. The crash also damaged a pickup truck parked in a driveway.

An area resident told NTV News that they heard the sound of tires on the pavement, and a car traveling at a high rate of speed immediately before the crash. Two people reportedly ran from the vehicle, towards Thorburn Road. A knife was spotted on a nearby sidewalk, which was later collected by police.

Police Dog Services were also called to assist in the investigation.

Video from the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Moss Heather Drive