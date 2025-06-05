Police investigating after air soft-style weapon fired at Stephenville Fire Department

Bay St. George RCMP are investigating after Stephenville Fire Department reported that three males in a vehicle had fired an airsoft-style rifle at two of its members, hitting one on the head.

At approximately 7:20 p.m. on June 3, police responded to a report from the Stephenville Fire Department advising that a number of male suspects in a black Honda Civic had shot an air soft style or BB gun at two firefighters who were outside the Fire Station, hitting one on the head.

Police officers located the vehicle a short time later and arrested three male suspects. Three air soft guns were also located and seized from the vehicle.

The three suspects were released from custody and will appear in Court on charges including:

assault with a weapon

pointing a firearm

possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

The investigation continues, with further charges possible.