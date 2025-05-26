Police investigates three-vehicle collision involving bus on TCH in Clarenville

Clarenville RCMP is investigating a three-vehicle collision that occurred on May 23 at the intersection of Manitoba Drive and the Trans-Canada Highway (TCH) in Clarenville. One of the vehicles involved in the collision was a chartered bus, carrying a number of high school students. All involved were transported to Dr. G. B. Cross Memorial Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

At approximately 2:30 p.m. on Friday, police received the report of the collision. A small car that was traveling eastbound on the TCH initiated a left-hand turn at the intersection of the TCH and Manitoba Drive. It collided with a bus that was traveling west on the TCH. The bus was occupied with students and teachers from Pasadena who were returning from a school trip. Following this collision, before the car could come to a stop, it struck a SUV that was occupied by an adult and two children. The TCH was closed for approximately an hour on Friday afternoon while police conducted the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing, with the possibility of charges under the Highway Traffic Act.