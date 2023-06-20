Police investigates suspicious man in van offering rides to youth

Harbour Grace RCMP is investigating two separate reports of a man who was operating a van in the areas of Victoria and Carbonear on Monday, offering rides to youth.

Shortly before 2:30 p.m., police received a report indicating that a female youth, who was walking along Forest Road in Carbonear, was stopped by a man operating a grey van and was offered a ride. The man, who is described as being Caucasian and in his 30s or 40s, was persistent in offering a ride. The youth declined the ride and reported the incident to an adult.

Later that day, shortly after 5:00 p.m., the RCMP received a similar report in Victoria. A male youth, who was walking along Old Track Road, was approached by a man operating a grey van and was offered a ride. The description of the man and the vehicle involved in both of these incidents are similar to each other.

In both cases, extensive patrols were conducted; neither the vehicle nor the driver were located or identified.

The investigation is continuing. Anyone having information about either of these incidents is asked to contact Harbour Grace RCMP at 709-596-5014.