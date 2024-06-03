Police investigates shooting in Little Burnt Bay; one man arrested

A 57-year-old man from Ontario was arrested last night following a report of a shooting at a residence in Little Burnt Bay. He remains in custody at this time.

At approximately 9:15 p.m., last night, Lewisporte RCMP were informed of a shooting that had occurred at a home on Maple Street in Little Burnt Bay. A man in his 30s is deceased. The deceased and the arrested individual were known to one another.

RCMP Major Crimes Unit and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner are engaged. Residents of Little Burnt Bay can expect to see an increased police presence in the community as the investigation continues. There is no current risk to public safety.